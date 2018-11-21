John Croteau Sells 6,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) insider John Croteau sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,733.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 364,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,013. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $151.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $204,000. Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.1% during the third quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 135,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 127.0% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 1,911,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,069 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

