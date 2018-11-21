John Nicholson Sells 5,982 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) COO John Nicholson sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $228,811.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NKTR stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 350,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 782.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 108,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 96,591 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 429,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after acquiring an additional 211,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

