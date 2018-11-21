Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4,042.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,967 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 106,611 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 86,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,175,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,415.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Connolly bought 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,646.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

