Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 30,123.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

