Johnson Matthey (JMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,962.50 ($51.78).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,777 ($36.29) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

In related news, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,093 ($40.42) per share, with a total value of £371.16 ($484.99).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.