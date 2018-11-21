Joseph M. Field Buys 66,738 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 66,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,166.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETM stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 852,200 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 299,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,199 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

