JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Royal Mail (RMG) Target Price to GBX 285

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 341 ($4.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 552 ($7.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.63) price objective (down from GBX 528 ($6.90)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.79 ($4.88).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 308.60 ($4.03) on Monday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 112,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £356,160 ($465,386.12).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

