JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3,076.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,488,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496,200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,540,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,572,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,200,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st.

