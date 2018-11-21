Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,369 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,691,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 475,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

