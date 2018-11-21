Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,249 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,884.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,877,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,051,000 after buying an additional 3,681,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $277,027,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

