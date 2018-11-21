Just Energy Group (JE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.33

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 137156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

JE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 485.20.

In related news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 11,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,124.00. Also, Director Brett Perlman acquired 10,000 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$301.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,010,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,448 shares of company stock worth $3,089,748.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

