Kaman Co. (KAMN) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 191,749 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $236,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

