Kavar Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6539 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

