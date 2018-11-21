Kellner Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,300 Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Kellner Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Navigators Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 74,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigators Group in the second quarter worth about $4,007,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navigators Group by 162.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 164,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVG stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.56. Navigators Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.96 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price target on Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

