Kellner Capital LLC Invests $17.41 Million in Andeavor (ANDV) Stock

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,000. Andeavor accounts for about 6.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $154,009,000. Natixis grew its stake in Andeavor by 9,275.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,271,000 after buying an additional 763,769 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $60,900,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in Andeavor during the second quarter worth about $54,523,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Andeavor by 871.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 415,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andeavor alerts:

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at $195,524,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $163.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kellner Capital LLC Invests $17.41 Million in Andeavor (ANDV) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/kellner-capital-llc-invests-17-41-million-in-andeavor-andv-stock.html.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.