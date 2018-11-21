KemPharm (KMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Delaware Street Capital Master purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,012,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,461 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in KemPharm by 3.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 399,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 135,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include KP415 and KP484, which are extended release prodrugs of methylphenidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

