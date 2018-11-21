Ken Lever Purchases 60,000 Shares of Vertu Motors Plc (VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Ken Lever acquired 60,000 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,792.24).

VTU opened at GBX 37.35 ($0.49) on Wednesday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.12 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

