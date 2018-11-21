Keybank National Association OH Buys 5,027 Shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 16,045.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 518,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 515,696 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

VOOG opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $149.28.

