Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $101,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $109,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

GD opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

