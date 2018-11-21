Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.76-0.82 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

NYSE KEYS traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 84,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

