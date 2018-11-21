Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 1,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,380. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

