Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 95,410 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 509,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $24,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 1,648,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

