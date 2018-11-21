Kinross Gold (KGC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 17,291,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,974,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.22. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,333,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

