KLX Inc (KLXI) Holdings Lessened by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLX were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX by 45.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXI opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. KLX Inc has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

