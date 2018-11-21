Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $121,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

