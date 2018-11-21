KP Tissue Inc (KPT) Receives C$9.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPT. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

In other KP Tissue news, insider Ii Joseph Kruger purchased 3,000 shares of KP Tissue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00.

KPT traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$8.27. 14,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$14.44.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.