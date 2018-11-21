Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,119,000 after buying an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $789,299,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,889,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,772,000 after buying an additional 114,785 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.16.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

