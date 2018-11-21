Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,567,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 514.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 93,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.