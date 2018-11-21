KushCoin Hits Market Cap of $150,506.00 (KUSH)

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. KushCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,506.00 and $0.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KushCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KushCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KushCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.02515485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008400 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000678 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KushCoin Profile

KushCoin (CRYPTO:KUSH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,630,849 coins. The official website for KushCoin is kushcoin.co. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev.

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KushCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

