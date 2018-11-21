L Brands (LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months fueled by solid comps, positive earnings surprise in third-quarter fiscal 2018 and the announcement that management is exploring all possible alternatives for La Senza business. The company has been struggling with soft performance of its luxury lingerie brand and offloading of the same will enable it to focus on core operations to augment revenue and profitability. Apart from stiff competition, L Brands has been reeling under consumers’ changing preferences and spending pattern. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern. Nevertheless, this was the fourth straight quarter of earnings beat with top line continues to increase. Bath & Body Works segment remain one of the sales drivers. Further, L Brands’ focus on international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes. Management also raised fiscal 2018 earnings view.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $27.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.39.

LB traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 195,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. L Brands has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. L Brands’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

