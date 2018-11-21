L&L Energy (LLEN) & Hallador Energy (HNRG) Financial Analysis

L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares L&L Energy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy 9.64% 3.07% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

L&L Energy has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for L&L Energy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of L&L Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L&L Energy and Hallador Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy $271.63 million 0.64 $32.04 million $0.53 10.79

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats L&L Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

