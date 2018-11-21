LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Microbot Medical (MBOT) to Hold

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.85% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MBOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Shares of MBOT stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.