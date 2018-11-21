Landmark Dividend Llc Acquires 51,602 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Stock

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Director Landmark Dividend Llc bought 51,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $679,082.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 75,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 14.5% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% during the second quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

