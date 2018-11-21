Lannett (LCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.80. 2,158,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,152,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lannett from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,559.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,220. Insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lannett by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Lannett by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

