Leerink Swann Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.31). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRNX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.35 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,646,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,866,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,034,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

