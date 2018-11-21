Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ:LGCY) traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.49. 575,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 606,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Legacy Reserves in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Reserves from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Legacy Reserves presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.69). Legacy Reserves had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Legacy Reserves Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Micah C. Foster sold 54,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $255,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 108,659 shares of Legacy Reserves stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $563,940.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 553,916 shares of company stock worth $2,884,702 and sold 1,524,115 shares worth $7,132,858. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 652,818 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Legacy Reserves by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Legacy Reserves in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Legacy Reserves Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions.

