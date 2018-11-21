LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $537.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.06 million. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

