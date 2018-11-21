Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (LNF) Director Terrence Leon Purchases 4,200 Shares

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Director Terrence Leon purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,722.00.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.50. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$15.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners.

