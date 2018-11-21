Lihua International (LIWA) versus Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) Financial Review

Lihua International (OTCMKTS:LIWA) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lihua International and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lihua International N/A N/A N/A Global Brass and Copper 3.22% 41.31% 10.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lihua International and Global Brass and Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lihua International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.45 $50.90 million $2.78 11.43

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lihua International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Lihua International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lihua International has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lihua International does not pay a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lihua International and Global Brass and Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lihua International 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Brass and Copper beats Lihua International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lihua International

Lihua International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces copper replacement in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes refined copper products, including copper anode, copper rod, fine and superfine pure copper wire, and copper-clad aluminum (CCA) fine and superfine wires. Its copper rod based wire products comprise cable products used for telephone drop wires and conductors; electric utilities; transmission lines, grid wires, fences, and structured grounds; industrial drop wires, magnet wires, battery cables, and automotive wiring harnesses; and radio frequency shielding, as well as magnet wire products used in electronic motors, transformers, water pumps, automobile meters, energy, industrial, commercial, and residential industries. The company produces and distributes copper and CCA wire products in various forms, including fine wires to smaller wire manufacturers for further processing; magnet wires used for electrical conductivity in a range of motorized appliances; and tin plated wires for the transmission of audio and visual signals. Lihua International, Inc. manufactures and sells copper anode to copper entities, which produce and sell copper cathode to copper products manufacturers. The company sells its products directly to manufacturers or through distributors in the wire and cable industries, as well as through manufacturers in the consumer electronics, audio and visual equipment, white goods, automotive, utility, telecommunications, and specialty cable industries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Danyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum. Its products are used in the building and housing, automotive, electronics/electrical components, munitions, and coinage markets. The Chase Brass segment manufactures and supplies brass rods in round, hexagonal, and other shapes for use in the building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components, and industrial machinery and equipment markets. The A.J. Oster segment processes and distributes primarily copper, brass, and aluminum sheets, strips, and coated products for use in the building and housing, automotive, and electronics/electrical components markets. The company sells its products under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass, A.J. Oster, Green Dot, and Eco Brass brands through its direct mill sales, distribution network, and third-party distributors. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

