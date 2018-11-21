Litecoin Plus Trading Down 38.2% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $65,780.00 and approximately $346.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00129487 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000702 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.89 or 5.21972011 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00099999 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,067,213 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.