Litecred (LTCR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Litecred has a market capitalization of $20,277.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecred has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecred alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.26 or 0.02477047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00558004 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00021164 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00018001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecred Coin Trading

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.