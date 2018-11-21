Lithium Co.. (LTUM) Posts Earnings Results

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

LTUM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,981. Lithium Co.. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Lithium Co.. Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

