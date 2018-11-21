Live Stars One Day Trading Volume Tops $306.00 (LIVE)

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Live Stars has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Live Stars token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. Live Stars has a market capitalization of $248,815.00 and $306.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00021401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00132576 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00202174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.75 or 0.09542364 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Live Stars Profile

Live Stars’ launch date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,730,941 tokens. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Live Stars is livestars.io. The official message board for Live Stars is medium.com/live-stars. The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Live Stars

Live Stars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Live Stars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Live Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

