LivePerson (LPSN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,990.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,304. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

