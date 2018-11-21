L&L Energy (LLEN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. L&L Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

L&L Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. L&L Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About L&L Energy

L&L Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China.

