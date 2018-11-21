Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.44.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $293.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/lockheed-martin-co-lmt-shares-sold-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.