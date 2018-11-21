Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 6,670 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,533,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 150,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,042,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,149 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 16.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,148,000 after buying an additional 326,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,439,000 after buying an additional 527,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after buying an additional 247,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUP stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

