Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Cambrex in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. First Analysis upgraded Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CBM opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Cambrex Co. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Cambrex’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

