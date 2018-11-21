Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,402,000 after buying an additional 999,297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $7,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at $7,271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 602.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 274,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 235,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

