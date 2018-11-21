Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,810 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $160,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $211,000.

NYSE BTU opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,016,574.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock worth $3,108,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

